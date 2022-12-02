Boebert’s race against Frisch in Colorado goes to recount

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Secretary of State has ordered a recount in Colorado’s congressional race where Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert led Democrat Adam Frisch by just 550 votes in an unexpectedly tight race. The Associated Press has declared the election too close to call and will await results of the recount. Boebert, a Republican lightning rod, claimed victory in a tweeted video from the U.S. Capitol over a week after the election. Frisch is a former city councilman from the posh ski town of Aspen. He conceded the race while acknowledging that the mandatory recount is unlikely to change the results.

