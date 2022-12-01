Taylor scores 16, Air Force wins 81-53 against UAPB

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ethan Taylor scored 16 points as Air Force beat UAPB 81-53. Taylor also had five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Falcons. Corbin Green added 15 points while going 5 of 8 and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and also had seven rebounds, three steals, and six blocks. Jake Heidbreder recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. The Golden Lions were led in scoring by Shaun Doss, who finished with 21 points and three steals.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.