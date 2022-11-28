Grand jury: Deputies escalated standoff with man in crisis

DENVER (AP) — Grand jury indictments allege two Colorado sheriff’s deputies needlessly escalated a fatal standoff last June with a 22-year-old man experiencing a “mental health crisis.” The indictments of former Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould were returned Wednesday, five months after the death of Christian Glass, and were made public Monday. The charges against Buen include second-degree murder, official misconduct, and criminally negligent homicide. Gould, who was not at the scene, was indicted on charges of reckless endangerment and criminally negligent homicide. Glass was shot after calling 911 for help getting his car unstuck in an area west of Denver.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

