Skip to Content
AP Colorado
By
Published 11:37 PM

Colorado State defeats Mississippi Valley State 88-45

KRDO

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — John Tonje’s 25 points helped Colorado State defeat Mississippi Valley State 88-45 on Saturday night.

Tonje had seven rebounds for the Rams (5-2). Taviontae Jackson scored 16 points while going 4 of 6 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 7 for 8 from the line, and added seven rebounds and five steals. Isaiah Rivera was 3 of 5 shooting and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Terry Collins led the way for the Delta Devils (1-7) with 19 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP Colorado

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content