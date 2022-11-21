Hackett hands off play-calling duties, Broncos still sputter

DENVER (AP) — First-year Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett surrendered play-calling duties in an effort to spark his struggling offense. It didn’t work. In his new role of calling the offense, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak couldn’t provide the blueprint to unlock vintage Russell Wilson as the Broncos tumbled 22-16 in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders. The loss dropped the Broncos to 3-7. It made a seventh straight season of missing the playoffs seems almost inevitable. The loss may have also turned up the heat on Hackett’s job status.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.