E. Washington beats N. Colorado 45-21, snaps 3-game skid

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Kekoa Visperas threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Tuna Altahir scored two touchdowns and Eastern Washington snapped a three-game losing streak with a 45-21 win over Northern Colorado in the season finale for both teams. Visperas, in his first career start, completed 17 of 21 passes for 235 yards and his 6-yard TD run capped a nine-play, 75-yard opening drive. Altahir finished with 23 carries for 153 yards rushing. Elijah Dotson had 121 yards rushing on 28 carries for Northern Colorado.

