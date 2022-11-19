Mikaela Shiffrin wins season-opening World Cup slalom

LEVI, Finland (AP) — World Cup champion champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States has claimed the season-opening women’s World Cup race for her 48th slalom victory. No other skier has won more titles in a single competition. Shiffrin moved to the top with the fastest second run after placing third in the opening run in foggy conditions in Finnish Lapland to beat Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden by .16 of a second. Slalom Olympic champion and last season’s World Cup slalom winner Petra Vlhová of Slovakia was third, another four hundredths of a second back. Both Shiffrin and Vlhova have won five slalom events in the Finnish resort.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.