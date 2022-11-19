Bruner’s 3-pointer sends Denver past Idaho State 70-69

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Tommy Bruner buried a 3-pointer on the final shot of the game and Denver rallied late to beat Idaho State 70-69. Tevin Smith had 21 points and six rebounds for Denver (3-1). Smith had a dunk with 40 seconds left to get the Pioneers within two and then picked up his only assist on Bruner’s game-winner. Touko Tainamo totaled 11 points, while Bruner scored 10. Jared Rodriguez led the Bengals (1-3) in scoring with 19 points.

