Knicks rally, end skid against Jokic-less Nuggets, 106-103

DENVER (AP) — Julius Randle scored a season-high 34 points and the New York Knicks took advantage of Nikola Jokic’s absence to win in Denver for the first time in 16 years, rallying past the Nuggets 106-103. Randle hit 1 of 2 free throws to snap a tie with 50.6 seconds left. Jalen Brunson added 21 points, including two free throws with 10.5 seconds remaining. The Knicks handed a team its first home loss for the second straight night after winning in Utah on Tuesday. Denver’s loss left the NBA with no unbeaten teams at home. Jokic was placed in COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday. Jamal Murray scored 21 points for Denver, and his desperation 3-point attempt at the buzzer was an airball.

