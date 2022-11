FORT COLLINS, Colo. — John Tonje’s 15 points helped Colorado State defeat Weber State 77-52. Tonje had five rebounds and three steals for the Rams. Taviontae Jackson scored 14 points and added three steals. Jalen Lake shot 4 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc, to finish with 12 points. Dillon Jones led the Wildcats in scoring, finishing with 20 points, 14 rebounds and two steals. Steven Verplancken Jr. added 11 points for Weber State.

