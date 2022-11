GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Shawndarius Cowart scored 19 points, Cameron Christon added 17 and Grambling led the entire game in beating Colorado 83-74. It was Grambling’s first win against a Power 5 opponent since a 2017 victory over Georgia Tech. Colorado lost for the first time in 14 games against Southwestern Athletic Conference programs. KJ Simpson scored 16 points for Colorado.

