Mountain West hires WCC Commissioner Gloria Nevarez

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Mountain West hired Gloria Nevarez, who has been leading the West Coast Conference for the last five years, to be its next commissioner. Nevarez replaces longtime Commissioner Craig Thompson, who announced his retirement in September. She will take over Jan. 1. Nevarez has led the West Coast Conference, home to Gonzaga and one of the top mid-major basketball leagues, since 2018. During her tenure, the conference expanded its national television contracts and implemented the “Russell Rule” to promote diversity hiring in leadership positions. The native of Santa Clara, California, and former Massachusetts basketball player began her career in college sports administration at Mountain West school San Jose State.

