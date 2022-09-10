Swen, Hoyland take care of scoring in Wyoming’s 33-10 win

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Titus Swen ran for three touchdowns, John Hoyland kicked four field goals and Wyoming pulled away from Northern Colorado 33-10. Three of Hoyland’s field goals came in the first half for a 9-0 lead and the Cowboys (2-1) led throughout. Wyoming was up 16-3 after Swen capped a 75-yard drive with a 6-yard run late in the third quarter. Hoyland’s fourth field goal made it 19-10 and after the Bears had a fourth-down play result in a sack, Swen went 22 yards on the next play for a 16-point lead late in the game.

