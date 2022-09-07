Brewers’ Lauer hit hard, exits with injury; Rockies roll 8-4

DENVER (AP) — Eric Lauer exited in the third inning with left elbow tightness, and the Milwaukee Brewers hurt their fading playoff hopes with an 8-4 loss to the last-place Colorado Rockies. Recent call-ups Michael Toglia and Alan Trejo homered and Kyle Freeland threw six strong innings for the Rockies. The Brewers fell four games behind in the race for the final NL wild card. Philadelphia and San Diego are in a virtual tie for the second and third wild-card spots. The Brewers finished a 2-5 trip with concerns surrounding Lauer as they scramble to make the postseason for a fifth straight year.

