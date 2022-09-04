Aquino slam helps Reds rout Rockies for doubleheader split

CINCINNATI (AP) — Aristides Aquino hit his first career grand slam an inning after entering as an injury replacement and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 10-0 to split a doubleheader. The Rockies won the opener 8-4. Charlie Blackmon’s pinch-hit, two-run single highlighted a four-run seventh and C.J. Cron hit his 25th homer. Aquino got into the game as the designated hitter in the fifth when Jonathan India exited after fouling a pitch of his right foot. Aquino’s fifth homer of the season came with two outs in the sixth. India went 0 for 3, ending his career-best hitting streak at 16 games. He homered in the opener. Colorado was trying for its first doubleheader sweep since doing it against the Reds in 2014. A rainout Saturday forced this twinbill.

