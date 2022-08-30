Veteran punter Sam Martin among Denver Broncos’ early cuts

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have released 10-year veteran punter Sam Martin. Martin was due to make $2.7 million this season. He was beaten out by second-year punter Corliss Waitman, a waiver wire pickup who is due to make $825,000 in 2022. Martin was one of two veteran punters released Monday. The Tennessee Titans released three-time Pro Bowl selection Brett Kern, who had been with the team since 2009.

