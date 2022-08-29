TCU could play 3 QBs, Dykes not saying who takes 1st snap

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — New TCU coach Sonny Dykes still isn’t saying who will take the first snap at quarterback. Max Duggan has started 29 games for the Horned Frogs the past three years. Chandler Morris had 531 yards of total offense in his only full game last season. TCU’s initial depth chart lists Duggan or Morris as the No. 1 quarterback. The Frogs open their season Friday night at Colorado of the Pac-12. Dykes says they’re in a good spot and that he likes the quarterback group. The coach expects Duggan, Morris and even Sam Jackson to play in the first game.

