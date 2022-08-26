No shocker: US tops Uruguay in World Cup qualifier, 105-71
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Things could not have gone better for USA Basketball on Thursday night. John Jenkins scored 22 points on 8 for 9 shooting, and the U.S. had little trouble on the way to a 105-71 win over Uruguay in a World Cup Americas Region qualifying game. The win, combined with Puerto Rico’s win over Brazil in another qualifier Thursday, put the Americans alone atop of their qualifying group. Langston Galloway added 18 points for the Americans, who are likely now just two wins away from qualifying for next year’s World Cup.