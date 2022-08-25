Colorado mom denies alleged QAnon plot to kidnap son

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman has denied accusations that she plotted with QAnon supporters to kidnap her son from his foster home denies there was ever a planned raid. Cynthia Abcug testified Thursday on the last day of her trial in suburban Denver. She said she met backers of the conspiracy theory after reaching out for help on social media to get her son back. She said she “feels like a fool” now but was told at the time that the people she had met were working for “systemic changes in the family court system.” QAnon is an apocalyptic and convoluted conspiracy theory spread largely through the internet and promoted by some right-wing extremists.

