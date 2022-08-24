Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers sue for over $878K in fees

DENVER (AP) — A law firm that helped defend Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite convicted of helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls, is suing her, her brother and husband. The firm says it was never paid for more than $878,000 for its work. Denver-based Haddon, Morgan and Foreman alleged in a lawsuit filed Monday that Maxwell put her brother Kevin Maxwell in charge of paying her legal fees after she was arrested in 2020 but that he only paid a fraction of what they had charged leading up to and during her trial. Other lawyers for Maxwell did not respond to requests for comment.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.