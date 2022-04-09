2 dead in traffic crash in Aurora, driver arrested for DUI

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A traffic crash killed a 41-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter in Aurora, Colorado, and police say a man has been arrested on investigation of DUI and vehicular homicide. The crash occurred at 8:10 p.m. Friday. The Denver Post reported the driver of a Honda CRV was northbound when the vehicle crossed the center lane and hit another CRV. Police say a 41-year-old women in the CRV that was hit died at the scene. A 43-year-old man, a 5-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were taken to a hospital where the girl died of her injuries. Police identified the suspect as Juan Pablo Pasqal-Licea of Aurora. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and then arrested.