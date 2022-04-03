Kupcho takes last victory leap in Mission Hills finale

By JOHN NICHOLSON

AP Sports Writer

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Jennifer Kupcho took the last victory leap into Poppie’s Pond, ending the tournament best known as the Dinah Shore’s half-century run at Mission Hills. Six strokes ahead entering the round, Kupcho shot a 2-over 74 for a two-stroke victory over Jessica Korda in The Chevron Championship. Kupcho finished at 14-under 274 for her first LPGA Tour title. Seven strokes ahead of Korda and defending champion Patty Tavatanakit at 18 under after holing birdie putts over 30 feet on the par-4 fourth and par-3 fifth, Kupcho played the final 13 holes in 4 over. The event that started in 1972 and became a major in 1983 is moving to Houston next year after failing to attract a sponsor to keep it in the desert.