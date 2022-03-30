Man, 96, won’t stand trial for slaying at home for elderly

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A judge has dismissed the murder case against a 96-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a maintenance worker at an assisted living center north of Denver. Okey Payne had been charged with first-degree murder stemming from the February 2021 death of 44-year-old Ricardo Medina-Rojas. The case was dismissed Wednesday at the defense’s request after doctors deemed Payne incompetent to stand trial and doubted his condition would improve due to his delusions, advanced age and refusal to participate in testing. Payne is accused of shooting Medina-Rojas at Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette because he thought the maintenance worker had stolen his money.