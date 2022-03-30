Colorado lawmakers tackle budget; crime, climate top issues

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers are debating a proposed $36.4 billion state budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1. The proposal in the Democrat-led statehouse increases spending on public safety, climate change and education. It’s a record sum boosted by strong revenues generated by a recovering economy. The bill largely reflects Democratic Gov. Jared Polis’ pledge this year to battle rising crime rates and reduce the burden of state fees ranging from motor vehicle registrations to starting businesses. It continues the governor’s emphasis on investing more in public schools and higher education.