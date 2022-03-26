Colorado Springs police investigate shooting at Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Citadel Mall in the Burlington Coat Factory/ Dillard’s parking lot. The shooting reportedly happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday. Officers say multiple people were taken to the hospital, their current conditions are unknown. The police department’s Violent Crimes Section responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. According to officers on scene, there was a second crime scene near Platte and Prarie related to the mall shooting. No other information was given on these two investigations.