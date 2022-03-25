Park: Colorado woman dies on boating trip in Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park officials say a Colorado woman died when she fell into whitewater rapids while on a boating trip on the Colorado River. Park officials said the death of 68-year-old Mary Kelley of Steamboat Springs occurred Thursday near Hance Rapid where there is powerful river turbulence at the intersection with Red Canyon due to debris from flash floods. A park statement said other members of a private boating trip pulled Kelley out of the water but their administration of CPR and subsequent resuscitation efforts by park rangers flown to the scene by helicopter were unsuccessful. The incident is under investigation and no additional information was released.