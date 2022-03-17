Colorado woman charged after teen dies of overdose in class

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 26-year-old Colorado woman is facing a federal drug charge after a teenage girl overdosed on fentanyl and died in her high school classroom. Alexis Wilkins was arrested Tuesday and charged with distributing fentanyl resulting in death. Prosecutors say she sold fentanyl to two teenage girls at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs on Dec. 2. The girls took the drug to Mitchell High School the following day and shared it with a third teenager. Investigators believe the third teen snorted a crushed fentanyl pill in a school bathroom. At the end of class, a teacher found her unresponsive and foaming at the mouth.