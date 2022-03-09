Lawsuit seeks to stop group’s door-to-door voter fraud hunt

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A coalition of civil and voting rights organizations has invoked the 19th-century Ku Klux Klan Act in a federal lawsuit seeking to stop a group of Donald Trump supporters from going door-to-door in Colorado in a search for already-debunked voter fraud. The lawsuit filed Wednesday against the U.S. Election Integrity Plan alleges that the group’s activities include photographing voters’ homes and “door-to-door voter intimidation” in areas where a high number of minorities live. The group’s leaders had no immediate comment on the lawsuit. It was filed on behalf of the state chapter of the NAACP, the League of Women Voters and Mi Familia Vota.