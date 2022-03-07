Lawsuit over police force against protesters goes on trial

DENVER (AP) — A civil lawsuit accusing police of using indiscriminate force against people protesting the killing of George Floyd in Denver is set to go on trial in federal court. Opening statements could come Monday after a jury is seated for what lawyers involved believe is the first trial of a lawsuit challenging police tactics during the protests that erupted across the United States in 2020. About a dozen federal lawsuits have been filed on behalf of over 60 people injured or arrested in Denver’s protests, including by several people who were shot in the eye with less-lethal ammunition, according to The Denver Post.