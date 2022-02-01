Colorado lawmakers consider first wildfire mitigation bill

By PATTY NIEBERG

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers will consider a bill to increase wildfire mitigation efforts just a month since a devastating fire tore through suburbs north of Denver. The fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses and killed at least one person. The bill is scheduled to be heard Tuesday afternoon in the Senate Local Government committee. The measure creates a working group of federal, state and local fire and public safety officials to increase wildfire education with yearly outreach campaigns on wildfire awareness and mitigation. The Legislature is considering several other fire-related measures this session.