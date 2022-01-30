Beloved Evergreen ice skating tradition facing change

By SETH BOSTER

The Gazette

EVERGREEN, Colo. (AP) — Anyone who’s lived in Evergreen southwest of Denver long enough probably has fond memories of ice skating and fishing at the town lake. But the times are changing. The old warming hut has been replaced by a building big enough for weddings and a rental shop. Now, it’s not uncommon for a couple of thousand people to skate the 55-acre lake on busy days. Meanwhile, locals and the growing masses of Denver are increasingly gathering at what’s billed as North America’s largest, groomed outdoor rink. Kendra Head with the Evergreen Park and Recreation District tells the Colorado Springs Gazette that Evergreen Lake is still the town centerpiece, but it has lost some of its small-town feel.