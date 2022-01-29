Colorado rancher hopes fencing will prevent wolf attacks

By MILES BLUMHARDT

The Coloradoan

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. (AP) — Colorado rancher Don Gittleson used to get up at the crack of dawn to check his cattle. Now it’s the crack of midnight. That’s because wolves have moved into the area. The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports Gittleson recently put up 3 miles of fladry around a pasture on his ranch northeast of Walden. The electric fencing with flags is meant to deter a wolfpack that killed one pregnant heifer at the ranch, injured another badly enough it had to euthanized and killed a calf over the last few weeks. More attacks are expected after wolves are reintroduced into the state in the coming years.