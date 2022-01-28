Judge rules against whitewater rafting firms in wage dispute

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Colorado rafting outfitters seeking to block a federal rule that will oblige them to pay a $15 hourly minimum wage to their seasonal employees. District Judge Philip Brimmer rejected their argument that their permits to use federal land for overnight trips don’t make them federal contractors who must pay the wage. The Colorado Sun reports that the Colorado River Outfitters Association and Arkansas Valley Adventure, which offers whitewater rafting tours, sued the federal government in December to block the Biden administration rule, which goes into effect Sunday. They say the rule will significantly raise the cost to customers who enjoy rafting trips that use federal lands.