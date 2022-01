GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Dillon Jones tossed in a career-high 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Weber State to an 85-76 victory over Northern Colorado. Jones made 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range for the Wildcats (15-5, 8-1 Big Sky Conference), who won their fifth straight. Daylen Kountz had 22 points to pace the Bears (10-9, 5-2).