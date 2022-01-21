Shiffrin leads 17-member US ski team nominated for Olympics

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin leads the 17-member list for the U.S. Alpine skiing team nominated for the Beijing Winter Games. There are nine first-time Olympians on the roster. It still awaits confirmation from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Shiffrin heads to her third Olympics. She already owns three medals, including a gold in slalom in 2014 and in giant slalom in 2018. Other Americans who previously made Olympic teams and are back are Breezy Johnson, Tricia Mangan, Jackie Wiles, Bryce Bennett, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Tommy Ford and Travis Ganong. The first Alpine event in Beijing is the men’s downhill on Feb. 6.