Denver-area grocery store strike ends with tentative deal

DENVER (AP) — A union representing grocery store workers has ended a strike against Denver-area supermarkets owned by Kroger Co. after reaching a tentative contract deal. The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 and King Soopers and City Market both said Friday they had reached agreement on a three-year contract, which still must be approved by workers. Details of the deal weren’t immediately released. King Soopers and City Market President Joe Kelley said the agreement will boost pay and secure healthcare and pension plans. The union says it will give workers the pay they deserve as essential workers.