Tampa Bay’s Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry have won the final roster spots for the NHL’s All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting. The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan Division voting. The event features a three-game tournament played in a 3-on-3 format, with 11-man teams from each of the league’s four divisions.