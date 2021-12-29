Skip to Content
Murder suspect accused of shooting car that held his baby

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi homicide suspect faces additional charges after police say he shot into a car that held his baby daughter. Johnte Vidal Pouerie, of Greely, Colorado, and an unnamed 14-year-old are each charged with one count of felony homicide in the Dec. 17 death of 16-year-old Lazairus Smith of Gulfport. The Sun Herald says the 21-year-old was being held on a $1 million bond. But his bond was increased to $1.15 million after he appeared Wednesday in Harrison County Justice Court where he also was charged with two counts of aggravated domestic violence and one count of aggravated assault. 

