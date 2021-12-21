Colorado confirms 1st wolf kill of livestock in decades

DENVER (AP) — Wildlife officials say a calf found dead in northern Colorado was killed by a wolf or wolves, and the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association says it marks the first wolf-related livestock fatality in the state in more than 70 years. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials performed a necropsy after receiving a report of a calf carcass on a ranch in North Park on Sunday. Wolf tracks were found in the area, and the wounds were consistent with a wolf attack. The Denver Post reports voters passed a proposition last year to direct wildlife officials to devise a plan to reintroduce wolves into the state by the end of 2023.