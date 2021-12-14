Colorado surpasses 10,000 deaths from COVID-19

DENVER (AP) — State health officials say more than 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Colorado. The Denver Post reports the grim milestone Tuesday comes on the one-year anniversary of the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arriving in Colorado and about 21 months into the pandemic. It also comes on the same day the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 800,000. The Colorado figure includes only those instances in which the virus was ruled to be one of the causes of death, and which occurred in-state. The vast majority of those still dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated