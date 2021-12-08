Davenport hotels in Spokane sold to Colorado group

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A chain of upscale hotels in Spokane, Washington has been sold to Colorado-based KSL Capital Partners. Terms of the sale of the Historic Davenport Hotel, built in 1914, and four other hotels in downtown Spokane were not released. Sellers Walt and Karen Worthy announced the sale, which comprises about 1,700 hotel rooms, on Tuesday, The Spokesman-Review reported. A representative of the new operating group said the sale would not affect the service experience at the five properties, which also include the Davenport Tower, the Davenport Lusso, the Davenport Grand and the Centennial. KSL already had regional holdings that include the Hayden Lake Marina, Crystal Mountain Resort, and the citizenM hotel in Seattle.