Colorado detects second COVID-19 case of omicron variant

DENVER (AP) — Colorado officials say the state has detected its second COVID-19 case of the omicron variant. The Friday announcement comes just a day after the state’s first confirmed case. Boulder County health department officials say the latest omicron case was discovered in a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 and had recently traveled to South Africa. Boulder health officials say the patient is currently isolating and the county and state health department’s are notifying their close contacts. No further details about the patient were given. Omicron variant cases have also been found in California, New York, Minnesota and Hawaii.