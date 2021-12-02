Colorado becomes 3rd state to detect omicron variant

DENVER (AP) — Colorado became the third U.S. state to detect a case of the omicron variant in a woman who had recently traveled to Africa. The Colorado case comes after two other confirmed omicron variant cases were found in California and Minnesota. Officials say the woman was fully vaccinated, but had not received her booster shot yet. She is experiencing mild symptoms. The woman’s close contacts in Colorado have tested negative. Given the realities of international travel, scientists said it was inevitable that the omicron variant would be discovered in the U.S., and they believe it may have been spreading in the country before it was detected.