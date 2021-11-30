Teens charged in shooting that wounded 3 students in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Three teens have been charged with attempted murder in a shooting that wounded three students in the parking lot of a suburban Denver high school. The charges against the three 16-year-old boys in the shooting at Aurora’s Hinkley High School were filed in regular court but their lawyers will have a chance to argue that they should be prosecuted in juvenile court instead. Court documents say the shooting erupted on Nov. 19 after the boys went to the school with guns because of an expected fight with members of a gang. Two are accused of firing from a truck driving through the parking lot.