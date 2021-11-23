3 Denver area counties impose mask mandates

DENVER (AP) — Three Denver area counties are instating mask mandates as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Colorado. The health board for Adams and Arapahoe counties and the board for Jefferson County voted to back the mandates Monday for indoor public spaces. They will take effect Wednesday. The mandate for Adams and Arapahoe counties will remain in effect until at least 10% of the area’s intensive care beds are available. Jefferson County’s mandate will remain in effect as long as transmission of the virus is considered high or substantial. Businesses can seek exemptions if they require workers and customers to be vaccinated.