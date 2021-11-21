Man banned from shelter arrested in fatal stabbing of worker

DENVER (AP) — Police say a man who had been banned from staying at a homeless shelter was arrested Sunday in the fatal stabbing of a shelter worker. Police say the staff member was stabbed Saturday night outside a shelter operated by the Denver Rescue Mission and died after being taken to the hospital. According to an arrest affidavit, the 22-year-old suspect had been asked to leave the shelter Friday after being involved in a fight and told to stay away for 30 days. On Saturday, he allegedly got into a fight with the victim as he was leaving work before stabbing him.