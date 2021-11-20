Colorado gov expands antibody access, resists mask mandates

DENVER, Colo. (AP) — Starting next week, Colorado residents with COVID-19 who are at high risk of severe illness will no longer need a doctor’s referral before getting antibody treatments designed to keep them out of hospitals. Gov. Jared Polis made the announcement expanding access to monoclonal antibodies on Friday. Colorado’s hospitals have been stressed by high COVID-19 caseloads, and two in every five hospitals reporting to the state expected to be short on intensive care beds within the next week. Roughly 45% of hospitals said they were experiencing staff shortages. Still, the governor has resisted reinstating public health measures such as mask mandates or capacity limits on businesses.