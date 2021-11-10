Colorado man accused of fighting against police at Capitol

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man accused of fighting against police trying to keep people from entering the U.S. Capitol has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. Forty-eight-year-old Thomas Hamner of Peyton was arrested Tuesday in Colorado Springs. He’s represented by a lawyer from the federal public defender’s office, which does not comment on cases. Images from video outside the Capitol included in Hamner’s arrest affidavit show a man identified as him holding on to a toppled metal barricade along with others while an officer holds it from the other side. He’s also accused of helping push a large Trump sign toward police.