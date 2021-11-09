Denver plain-clothes police officer wounded in shooting

DENVER (AP) — Denver police say a plain-clothes officer has been shot in the back while in an unmarked vehicle and a suspect has been taken into custody. Denver7 reported Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen as saying the wounded officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. Police said the injured officer was responding to a call Tuesday evening about a potentially armed trespasser in the area when a suspect in a vehicle shot at the officer’s car. Police said the suspect was arrested after a short pursuit.