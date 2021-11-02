Skip to Content
AP Colorado
By
Published 3:49 PM

Colorado voters to decide on raising marijuana sales tax

KRDO

DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters will decide in Tuesday’s election whether to raise the sales tax on marijuana to fund out-of-school programs, such as tutoring, technical skill training, mental health counseling and enrichment programs in the arts. That question is one of several posed to voters around the state on ballot initiatives this year. One measure would limit how many unrelated adults can live together in Denver and another would limit governors’ power to spend funds from the federal government.  

AP Colorado

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content