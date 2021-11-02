Colorado voters to decide on raising marijuana sales tax
DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters will decide in Tuesday’s election whether to raise the sales tax on marijuana to fund out-of-school programs, such as tutoring, technical skill training, mental health counseling and enrichment programs in the arts. That question is one of several posed to voters around the state on ballot initiatives this year. One measure would limit how many unrelated adults can live together in Denver and another would limit governors’ power to spend funds from the federal government.